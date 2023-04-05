Poland, Ukraine willing to cooperate on exhumations of UPA victims: Polish PM

Poland and Ukraine want to cooperate on exhumations and the dignified burials of Poles murdered by the nationalist Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) during World War II, said Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki after the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



Morawiecki stated that in order to build the most promising relations possible with Ukraine for the future, difficult historical issues including that of the victims of the Volhynia massacre, need to be resolved.

He added that he had talked with President Zelenskyy “about the tragic murders in Volhynia and how we should pursue the truth, obtain permission for exhumations – we strongly advocate for this.”

“A responsible future can only be built on truth, and that applies to our nations as well. We have had a very difficult history at times, and today there is a chance to rewrite that history and base it on truth,” Morawiecki emphasized.

Nameless graves



During World War II, some 100,000 Poles were killed by Ukrainian nationalists in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia. Most of them were buried in nameless graves. Many of the Polish burial sites are still unknown.

A few years ago, the Ukrainian authorities prohibited Poles from searching for murdered compatriots, and did not allow for the official opening of the few remaining cemeteries where Poles are found buried.

In November 2022, there was a breakthrough as to the matter. The Freedom and Democracy Foundation obtained permission from Ukrainian authorities for commencing archaeological work in search for graves of Poles, murdered by the UPA detachment in February 1945, in the village of Puzniki in Podolia, in the former Tarnopol Voivodeship.