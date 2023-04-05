Poland and Ukraine work on solution to Ukrainian grain problem

"We have suggested a solution that must be implemented quickly because it is evident that these problems are causing us a huge headache," Morawiecki said, without specifying what the solution is.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland and Ukraine are working on how to resolve problems caused by excessive amounts of Ukrainian grain distorting the Polish agricultural market, the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has said.

Morawiecki met the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Wednesday during the Ukrainian head of state’s first official visit to Poland since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago.

Polish farmers have been protesting against vast amounts of Ukrainian grain that have flooded the Polish market.

Instead of being re-exported to the Middle East and Africa the grain has stayed in Poland, causing prices to crash and creating an expected problem for the Polish government, which is facing a general election this autumn and relies on the support of rural areas.

“We have suggested a solution that must be implemented quickly because it is evident that these problems are causing us a huge headache,” Morawiecki said, without specifying what the solution is.

Zelensky was equally enigmatic and only said that “we have found a solution.”

“I believe that the final solution for all the issues will be revealed in the coming days or weeks,” Zelensky said.

He went on to say that “there must not be problems or difficulties between such close partners, and in fact friends, as Poland and Ukraine.”

Poland and other Central and Eastern European countries facing the same difficulties had asked the European Commission for compensation to be paid to their farmers and for regulations that would curb Ukrainian grain sales in their countries.