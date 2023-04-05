Poland backs Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations says PM

"The Ukrainians have with their blood… scripted their programme for the future – they want to belong to Nato, they want to be a part of the European Union," said the prime minister.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland supports the aspirations of the Ukrainian people to belong to the EU and Nato, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said on Wednesday.

Morawiecki was speaking after meeting Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, who was in Warsaw on his first official visit to Poland since Russia invaded his country in February 2022.

The visit is being seen as a way for Zelensky to thank Poland and the Poles for their support for his country in its war with Russia.

“The Ukrainians have with their blood… scripted their programme for the future – they want to belong to Nato, they want to be a part of the European Union,” said the prime minister.

“Poland supports these aspirations, because we know that when Ukraine is in Nato, we will be even safer.”

“From this very place I say to the European Union: My dear Europe, the Ukrainian nation belongs in Nato and in the European Union,” added Morawiecki. “It is the Ukrainian soldiers who today with their blood and great heroism, demonstrate what the true fight for freedom resembles, what true European values are.”

The prime minister also thanked Zelensky, the Ukrainian nation and its soldiers for being “a shield for Poland and for all of Europe today.”