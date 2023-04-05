Poland and Ukraine sign memorandum on reconstruction cooperation

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, met the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, during his official visit to Warsaw on Wednesday.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland and Ukraine have signed a memorandum of cooperation on the reconstruction of war-devastated Ukraine, and an agreement on joint manufacturing of tank ammunition.

Poland and Ukraine agreed to cooperate in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war with Russia ends and, meanwhile, to jointly manufacture 125mm caliber tank shells that Ukraine needs to fight off the Russian invasion. The two documents were signed in the presence of Zelensky and Morawiecki.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky held talks with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.