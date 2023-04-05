Zelensky says no borders in the future between Poland and Ukraine

On Wednesday, Zelensky arrived in Poland for his first official visit since Russia invaded his country in February 2022.

Volodymyr Zelensky/Twitter

There will be no borders between the Polish and Ukrainian people after Ukraine wins the war with Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president has said.

“In the future, there will be no borders between our peoples: political, economic and – what is very important – historical,” Zelensky tweeted on Wednesday. “But for that we still need to gain victory. For that, we need to walk side by side a little more.”

Zelensky attached a picture of him walking alongside the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, in Warsaw on Wednesday.