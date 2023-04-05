Polish companies stand ready to rebuild Ukraine: PM Morawiecki

Several hundred Polish companies are ready to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine; we are shaping the future image of Europe. There can be no talk of a reset with Russia without holding them accountable for their crimes. Ukraine will define the acceptable conditions for peace, said the Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki at Wednesday’s press conference held along with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw.



shared interests, but we knew very well what Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin were capable of,” said Morawiecki.

“The beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine was a shock to the Western public opinion and to Western leaders because the West measured Russia according to its own standards and wanted to tame Russia through shared interests,” Morawiecki added.

The Polish PM went on to say that the government “knew very well what Putin and the Kremlin were capable of. Lech Kaczyński, the President of Poland, warned against Russia.”

“Ukrainians want to be in NATO and the European Union; Poland strongly supports these aspirations because we know that when Ukraine is in NATO, we will be even more secure,” Morawiecki pointed out.

He recalled and stressed how upon the Russian aggression, Poland stood behind Ukraine, launching humanitarian aid and weapons deliveries, and how Poles opened their homes to Ukrainian refugees. Morawiecki also recalled his visit to Kyiv in March 2022 with the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party leader Jarosław Kaczyński, and the Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic and Slovenia.

Morawiecki thanked the Ukrainian President, the Ukrainian people, and soldiers for being “the shield of Poland and for the whole of Europe today.”

Grain imports issues to be solved soon



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expected decisions to be announced in the coming days and weeks, for alleviating anger among Polish farmers linked to the issue of Ukrainian grain imports.

He told reporters at a briefing standing alongside Poland’s prime minister, that he had discussed this matter of Ukrainian and Polish farmers at talks in Warsaw on Wednesday and had found a solution.

“We have found a way out, I believe that in the coming days and weeks we will finally resolve all issues as there cannot be any questions, any complications between such close partners and real friends as Poland and Ukraine,” he said.

Cooperation



Zelenskyy and Morawiecki signed a memorandum on cooperation for the reconstruction of Ukraine and joint production of 125 mm tank ammunition.

Added to that, both officials signed a letter of intent on cooperation in the deliveries of defense equipment to Ukraine, in particular the wheeled armored personnel carrier Wolverine.