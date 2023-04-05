Unemployment rate at 5.4 percent in March show ministry figures

Poland’s unemployment rate stood at 5.4 percent in March, down by 0.1 percentage points on the previous month and lower by 0.4 percentage points compared to March 2022, indicated an estimate by the social policy ministry.

The Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Policy also reported on Twitter on Wednesday that according to its preliminary data, employers had reported 94,700 job openings in March, which was 700 more than in February.

As shown by Eurostat data published at the end of March, Poland’s unemployment rate in February was at the level of 2.8 percent.

February’s unemployment rate in the euro zone, after taking into account seasonal factors, amounted to 6.6 percent.