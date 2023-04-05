Nato countries support closer ties with Ukraine says Polish FM

The Nato meeting took place on the day that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, paid his first official visit to Poland since Russia invaded his country more than a year ago.

OLIVIER MATTHYS/PAP/EPA

Nato’s member states have agreed they should create a framework for fostering closer ties with Ukraine, the Polish foreign minister has said.

Zbigniew Rau attended a meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Brussels on Wednesday.

“There is agreement as on the need to create mechanisms that will bring Ukraine significantly closer to the trans-Atlantic community by anchoring it in the security architecture that Nato is the centre of,” Rau said, adding that this should apply during war time and after Russia’s war with Ukraine ends.

Rau also said that the ministers had agreed to set up a Nato-Ukraine council at the upcoming Nato summit in Vilnius in July.

“But what will be added to this political dimension is an open issue,” Rau added.

“In practical terms, there are measures that will facilitate Ukraine-Nato relations,” he continued. “Many people underscored supporting Ukraine with so-called non-lethal measures. There have been suggestions of a sum that Nato members should contribute… It really bodes well.”

