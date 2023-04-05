Russia abuses permanent U.N. SC seat to spread lies about child abduction

50 U.N. members, including Poland, and the European Union as a bloc, have blasted Russia for abusing its position as a Security Council member, which the Russian Federation now holds as a rotating presidency, for spreading disinformation about the mass abduction of Ukrainian children.

The statement, which was published on Wednesday by the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations, was signed by 50 countries.

Russia organized an informal session of the U.N. Security Council (so-called Arria Formula) and extended an invitation to participate in it, to Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Presidential Commission for Children’s Rights, among others.

ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over war crimes in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin, with accusations directed at his…

see more

Lvova-Belova has an arrest warrant issued after her by the International Criminal Court in the Hague for war crimes, specifically for the abduction of children. These are the same charges Russia’s dictator, Vladimir Putin, has been accused of.

“Today, the Russian Federation will further abuse the powers and privileges of a Permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council to spread disinformation about its widespread abduction and unlawful deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children,” reads the statement.

“These reprehensible actions have taken place in the context of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, which we condemn unreservedly.”

As is stressed by the statement, Russian authorities have interrogated, detained, and forcibly deported more than 19,500 Ukrainian children from Ukraine.

“This has included the deliberate separation of children from their parents and the abduction of children from orphanages before placing these children for adoption within Russia. The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has determined that Russia’s transfer and deportation of children within Ukraine and to the Russian Federation, violate international humanitarian law, and amount to a war crime.”

The statement was signed by: Andorra, Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, The Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.