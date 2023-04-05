Six Polish universities listed in Research.com’s ranking of best schools

Six Polish universities have been listed in Research.com latest ranking of 550 facilities specializing in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.



The highest-ranked Polish university is Łódź University of Technology (237th), followed by Lublin University of Technology (250th), Opole University of Technology (259th), Białystok University of Technology (329th), AGH University of Science and Technology (467th), and Gdańsk University of Technology (529th).

“This is a great satisfaction for us, which shows that the course we adopted 3.5 years ago is correct. The university is developing, especially in the scientific area. We ranked third in Poland and 259th in the world in an area that is very important and prestigious for us,” remarked Professor Grzegorz Królczyk from the Opole University of Technology.

“We have extensive experience in mechanical engineering, which is one of our main areas. The ranking results are information for both high school students and the industry. There is a strong technical university that provides education at a world-class level. This result did not come out of nowhere, it is due to people who have the necessary knowledge, qualifications, and competencies,” he added.

Professor Królczyk pointed out how Research.com’s global ranking takes into account the achievements of scientific institutions, while also analyzing the individual achievements of each scientist.

The ranking is based on scientific publications, however only those related to mechanical engineering.