French Interior Minister defends brutal police conduct against pension protesters

Gérald Darmanin, France’s Minister of Interior, was grilled by French MPs about the brutal conduct by the police sent to quell unrest that engulfed the nation following the passing of the controversial pension reform act, as well as during protests of environmental groups over the construction of a reservoir in Sainte-Soline.

NGOs, lawyers, judges, the Council of Europe, and left-wing politicians have condemned the use of force by French police officers and gendarmes against the protesters as disproportionate.

Darmanin dismissed the charges, describing the protesters as “radical leftists” and “rich Parisians”.

“These are kids from good homes, Parisians, often students, who are interested in violence. They are by nature better organized, they understand the way police and gendarmerie, as well as the justice system, operate,” said the Interior Minister.

Just between March 18 and March 27, 880 people have been arrested in Paris alone. Hundreds of complaints have been filed by members of the public over what they felt were arbitrary arrests.