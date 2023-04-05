NATO agrees that closer ties need to be established with Ukraine: Polish FM

NATO countries agree that meaningful mechanisms need to be created to bring Ukraine closer to the transatlantic community, by anchoring it in the security architecture of which NATO is the center, both during the present war and after.



“Our focus was on two dimensions of this initiative. One is political in nature. Practically all the ministers agreed that a NATO-Ukraine Council should be established at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July to jointly take political positions on security issues,” said Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau after the end of the Alliance’s foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

“On the other hand, what else will be added to this political dimension is an open question. There are many things on the table. It’s too early to say which of them will be taken to the Vilnius summit,” he added.

“In terms of practical nature, it is about solutions that will be helpful in the functioning of mutual relations between Ukraine and NATO. Many people pointed to the support scheme for Ukraine in terms of non-lethal means. There were suggestions regarding the amount that NATO members should allocate. It looks promising indeed,” said the Polish FM.

When asked by journalists about the Russian announcements on moving nuclear weapons to Belarus, the respondent said: “It’s difficult to say whether it’s aggressive rhetoric or a real threat. We are serious politicians, thinking seriously about security in Europe, so we have to take it into our calculations as a real threat.”