Zelensky invites Polish firms to do business in Ukraine

At a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, Zelensky said his country was interested in Poland being involved in the reconstruction effort.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Ukraine is interested in Poland taking a significant role in the reconstruction of the country after the war, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, has said.

Zelensky was in Poland on Wednesday for his first official visit to the country since the Russian invasion started in February 2022.

At a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, Zelensky said his country was interested in Poland being involved in the reconstruction effort.

“We’re very much interested in Poland taking up an important part of the reconstruction activities,” Zelensky said. “Not only at the state level, but with involvement of businesses as well.”

To facilitate this, Poland and Ukraine must improve cross-border logistics, according to Zelensky.

“Today the relevant ministers will sign documents concerning infrastructural projects that we are very much interested in,” he said.

“We invite Polish businesspeople to actively enter the Ukrainian market,” Zelensky continued. “I believe Poland is convinced of Ukraine’s victory. So whoever comes first will certainly make more money.”

The Polish president said both countries were working on a new bilateral treaty.

“We want it to be… a new opening,” Duda said. “We believe that we’ll soon be able to conclude work on the treaty and sign it.”