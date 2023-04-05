Poland prepared to give Ukraine all its MIG-29s says president

The president said that Poland would be able to transfer the Nato-standard MiG-29s once Poland receives the new aircraft that it is awaiting.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Poland is prepared to hand over all of its remaining MiG-29s to Ukraine, the Polish president has said.

Andrzej Duda made the offer during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky, his Ukrainian counterpart, in Warsaw.

Zelensky was in the Polish capital for his first official visit to Poland since Russia invaded his country in February last year.

President Duda told reporters that “four Mig-29s… have already been given to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and another four MiGs were in the process of being handed over, which makes eight in total.”

He added that Poland was prepared to “transfer six more jets which are at the moment being readied” and said “these would be handed over as soon as possible.”

The president said that Poland would be able to transfer the Nato-standard MiG-29s once Poland receives the new aircraft that it is awaiting.