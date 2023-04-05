I believe Poland will be able to transfer its entire MiG-29 fleet to Ukraine: President

“I believe that in the future, if there is a need, we will be able to transfer our remaining fleet of MiG-29s to Ukraine,” said President Andrzej Duda at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw on Wednesday.



Thank you for brotherhood, Zelenskyy tells Duda

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska are visiting Poland on an official visit. The presidential couples had a meeting and held bilateral talks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Warsaw. They were welcomed by Polish President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

The President was asked during the press conference about the first batch of MiG-29s transferred to Ukraine, as to when the next batch will come and how many aircraft Poland will ultimately transfer to Ukraine. Duda responded that “in the future, we will be able to transfer our remaining fleet of MiG-29s to Ukraine if there is still a need.”

“Four MiG-29s have already been transferred to the disposal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and another four MiGs are being transferred now, so this makes a total of eight,” Duda recalled.

He announced that Poland is ready to “transfer six more, which are currently being prepared in this regard” and “could be transferred as soon as possible.”

“We still have MiG-29s that have been modernized and are now adapted to NATO standards,” said the President and added how Poland still needs these planes.

Duda pointed out that Poland will be able to transfer its MiG-29s, which have been modernized for NATO purposes, to Ukraine “when they are gradually phased out through new aircraft coming into our possession.”

He indicated on an additional condition for “the transfer of these MiGs, which are currently performing Air Policing missions, will be the consent of our allies, primarily the United States.Because after modernization, they have equipment that comes from the United States, produced by American companies in the United States,” he emphasized.

“Therefore, some additional formalities will have to be fulfilled here,” President Duda added.