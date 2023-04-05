Stoltenberg speaks on Ukraine’s NATO future, warns China not to meddle

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, that Ukraine’s future membership of the alliance had to be based on the country being independent and democratic, which is now being challenged by Russia’s invasion. He also addressed Beijing’s role in the conflict.

Stoltenberg told a media briefing after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, that Ukrainian forces should have the highest possible level of interoperability with the alliance once the war ends.

Stoltenberg also addressed the recent announcement by the Kremlin, that Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Just days previously, Russia and China jointly declared that countries should not deploy nuclear weapons outside their borders.

Stoltenberg said this shows how such statements are “empty promises and what we need to watch closely is what Russia is doing”, adding nevertheless, that NATO had not seen any signs so far that Russia was following through on Putin’s announcement.

Further to the topic of China, Stoltenberg warned Beijing that any Chinese supply of lethal aid to Russia for the war in Ukraine would be a “historic mistake with profound implications”.