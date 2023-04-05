Poland will continue supporting Ukraine, president vows

Duda underlined that Russia's attack on Ukraine was also an attack on the free world.

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has assured visiting Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky that Poland will continue supporting his country in its defensive war against Russia.

“I gave my assurance to President Volodymyr Zelenski that we will continue our support of Ukraine,” Duda told a press conference after talks with the Ukrainian president. He added that the talks focused on security and co-operation.

Duda thanked Zelensky for his visit, and stressed that it was his first state visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. “I am grateful for the ability to discuss… the major issues related to our cooperation,” the Polish president said.

Duda added that Poland was the third-biggest supplier of weaponry to Ukraine after the US and Great Britain. “We have given Ukraine 300 tanks, as well as Krab howitzers and large quantities of other equipment,” Duda noted.

He also said that Poland has given Ukraine eight MiG fighter aircraft and would be able to supply six more planes.

Duda underlined that Russia’s attack on Ukraine was also an attack on the free world. “Russia wants to rebuild its influence zone, and today the first to put up a staunch resistance (to Russia – PAP) is Ukraine. This is why we support Ukraine.”

Duda said his face-to-face talks with Zelensky also concerned painful historical issues between the two countries, and stressed that there were “no taboo subjects” in his relations with the Ukrainian president.

According to the Polish president, Poland was striving to ensure additional security guarantees for Ukraine at the July Nato summit in Vilnius. He voiced hope that such guarantees will be a first step on Ukraine’s path to Nato membership.

Duda added that Poland was also a strong supporter of Ukraine’s EU accession. “We hope that with our support and that of the Western community Ukraine will be rebuilt more beautiful and more modern than it was before the war.”

Zelensky, who attended the press conference with Duda, said Poland was mainly responsible for Ukraine’s current EU candidate status. “We have obtained the status of an EU membership candidate thanks to many partners, but most of all thanks to Poland. We are grateful for this support,” he said.

Zelensky added that the Polish president was “uncompromising” in his support of Ukraine’s EU membership ambitions, and stressed that Poland “is not only our partner, but a true friend.”