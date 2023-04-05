Zelensky thanks Poland for supporting Ukraine in war and EU aspirations

"I want to thank you for doing everything possible for our victory. I want to thank you for strengthening us on the battlefield," Zelensky said.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on his first official visit to Poland since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, thanked Poland “for doing everything possible” to help his country win against the aggression and supporting its path towards the European Union.

Following a face-to-face meeting with Andrzej Duda, his Polish counterpart, Zelensky said during talks between the Polish and Ukrainian delegations that his visit to Poland was “a gesture of gratitude… for what we have today, so that we can talk about our common future, in the EU, in Nato.”

“We still have a lot to do in this direction. First of all… there will be victory, then everything else.” he added.

Andrzej Duda said that currently the most important thing is support of Ukraine so that it can repel the enemy, the Russian invader, from its territory. “We hope that this will succeed soon, we are sending, as we discussed, military support to the best of our abilities,” he said.

Duda also assured Zelensky of Poland’s continued efforts to win international support for Ukraine “on every European and global forum.”

“I believe that thanks to this support, despite the fact that Russia is a superpower compared to Ukraine, Ukraine will win, and thus it will mean that justice has won, simple historical justice, that the aggressor has been repelled,” Duda said.

He also expressed hope that in the near future Ukraine will be part of the European Union and the transatlantic community.

“We want to build a common future… We deeply believe that together we will rebuild Ukraine more beautiful than it was,” Duda said.