Thank you for brotherhood, Zelenskyy tells Duda

Thank you for the brotherhood, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda during a joint press conference in Warsaw. “You have been with us since the beginning of the aggression – Poland is Ukraine’s true friend forever,” he said.

Duda awards Zelenskyy Poland’s highest Order

“The war is aimed not only against Ukraine but against Europe and the whole world,” the President emphasized in his speech.

He mentioned the soldiers staying in the trenches in eastern Ukraine. “They are risking their own lives not only for the future of Ukraine but also for the future of your children, the children of Europe,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

The Ukrainian President also thanked Poland for supporting his country’s European aspirations

“We obtained the status of a candidate for the European Union thanks to many partners, but above all thanks to Poland – we are grateful for this support,” he said, praising Duda’s role in the process.

Polish brotherhood

Andrzej Duda expressed his gratitude that the Ukrainian Presidential Couple chose Poland as the destination of their first official visit since the outbreak of the war.

He reported that together with Zelenskyy they mostly talked about security, explaining that Poland is the third largest partner of Ukraine when it comes to the amount of military support that has been delivered to the war-torn country from the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Duda emphasized that Poland provided Ukraine with over 300 tanks and other military equipment including howitzers, armored vehicles, weapons, munitions, and even fighter jets.

Furthermore, he said that “eight Polish MiGs [fighter jets] have already been handed over to Ukraine.”

“We are in a position to deliver six more in the near future. We can also hand over our MiGs adapted to NATO standards, however, after the Alliance’s approval,” Duda pointed out.