Former Italian PM Belusconi taken into intensive care

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is in intensive care at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, a political source told Reuters on Wednesday.



Berlusconi acquitted in Bunga Bunga corruption case

An Italian court acquitted former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi over allegations of bribing witnesses in an underage prostitution case during…

see more

The 86-year-old billionaire media tycoon has suffered repeated bouts of ill-health in recent years and came out of hospital just last week.

Berlusconi, a four-times prime minister (from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006 and 2008 to 2011), had major heart surgery in 2016 and has also had prostate cancer. He has been repeatedly admitted to hospital over the past couple of years after contracting COVID-19 in 2020.

San Raffaele hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Italy’s AGI newsagency said Berlusconi was in a cardiac intensive care unit.

Berlusconi is the controlling shareholder of Mediaset and owned the Italian football club A.C. Milan from 1986 to 2017.

In 2018, Forbes ranked him as the 190th richest man in the world with a net worth of USD 8 billion