Duda awards Zelenskyy Poland’s highest Order

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was awarded the Order of the White Eagle by his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. It is the country’s highest order awarded to both civilians and the military for their merits.



“The Order of the White Eagle is the oldest and most valuable Polish decoration. It is presented to exceptional people who with their lives have made exceptional contributions to the Republic,” President Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter.

He explained that Zelenskyy was awarded the order “in recognition of his merits in deepening relations between Poland and Ukraine, security activities and steadfastness in defending human rights.”

Zelenskyy’s visit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his spouse, Olena Zelenska are currently on their first official visit to Warsaw since the start of the war.

The visit is to focus on developments on the Ukrainian front lines, international support, and economic cooperation.

Apart from meetings with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the Ukrainian President will also deliver an address to Poles and Ukrainians living in Poland at the Royal Castle in Warsaw.