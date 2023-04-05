India sees record-high power generation grow in decades

Over the last fiscal year India’s power generation grew at the fastest pace in over three decades, a Reuters analysis of government data showed, fuelling a sudden surge in emissions as output from both coal-fired and renewable plants hit record highs.

Intense summer heatwaves, a colder-than-usual winter in northern India and an economic recovery led to a jump in electricity demand, forcing India to crank up output from coal plants and solar farms as it scrambled to avoid power cuts.

Power generation rose by 11.5 percent year on year to 1,591.11 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), by the end of the 2023 fiscal year in March, an analysis of daily load data from regulator Grid-India showed.

Output from plants running on fossil fuels rose 11.2 percent, the quickest growth in over three decades, thanks to a 12.4 percent surge in electricity production from coal.

The rapid acceleration in India’s coal-fired output to address a spike in power demand underscores challenges faced by the world’s third-largest greenhouse gas emitter in weaning its economy off carbon, as it attempts to ensure energy security to around 1.4 billion citizens.

Many major countries boosted coal use in the twelve months due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the rise was steepest in India, data from energy think-tank Ember shows.

The government has defended India’s high coal use citing lower per capita emissions compared with richer nations and rising renewable energy output.

In the new fiscal year that began April 1, Indian power plants are expected to burn about 8 percent more coal.