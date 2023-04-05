Agriculture minister resigns

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland’s minister of agriculture and rural development, Henryk Kowalczyk, has tendered his resignation, he announced on Wednesday.

The resignation comes amid protests by farmers over the import of grain from Ukraine. The Ukrainian grain is cheaper than Polish and rather than being exported to a third country has been bought up by companies in Poland. As a result silos are full and Polish farmers are unable to sell their grain.

“I have tendered my resignation from the function of minister of agriculture and rural development seeing that the basic demand of farmers will not be met by the European Commission (EC),” Kowalczyk said.

Kowalczyk, who is also a deputy prime minister, explained that the EC had published plans to extend the excise-free and quota-free import of Ukrainian grain for another year, until June 2024.

Kowalczyk was appointed by the president to head the agriculture ministry in October 2021.