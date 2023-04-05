Could Lewandowski be difference maker in Wednesday’s El Clasico?

Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona face their old rivals Real Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday evening, with the striker eager to once again show his worth in a major domestic encounter, having missed his team’s first leg victory with a hamstring strain.

The Polish number nine has been a key figure throughout his first season at Barca, notching up 25 goals in all competitions so far.

Whilst goals against various domestic and Champions League opponents have been warmly welcomed, no other fixture holds the same significance for Barcelona supporters and the club’s hierarchy than El Clasico.

🎙️ XAVI: "With Lewandowski and Benzema, we're talking about two of the best players in the world." #ElClásico

Back in October in a La Liga encounter Real took the spoils with a 3:1 win, however, since the turn of the year Barca have found their form and their raft of new signings have become better embedded into the team.

In January’s Super Cup final Lewandowski was pivotal, scoring and assisting in a 3:1 Barca win. The Pole was sidelined for his side’s narrow 1:0 first leg Copa del Rey at the beginning of March. Two weeks later the Catalan’s once again gained the upperhand in a La Liga fixture at the Camp Nou, with a 2:1 win.

Lewandowski has always relished the most high profile domestic clashes, underscored by his formidable record in the German Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker. He is the all-time top scorer in the fixture between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, having netted 32 times (27 for Bayern and five for Dortmund), more than twice as many as second placed Gerd Müller.

SPORT cover I 'Lewandowski, ready for El Clásico'

The Polish striker arrives at the Cup match with recovered form and after scoring a brace pic.twitter.com/e1ZXOIS8di

After a month to forget in which saw him miss games through injury, draw three successive blanks at club level and two for Poland, Lewandowski reminded fans of his irrepressible nature on April 1 when he dominated proceedings with two goals and an assist in a 0:4 drubbing of Elche.