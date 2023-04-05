Duda welcomes Zelenskyy in Warsaw

Polish President Andrzej Duda welcomed on Wednesday his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his spouse, Olena Zelenska, at the presidential palace in Warsaw. It is Zelenskyy’s first official visit to Poland since the war broke out.

The visit is to focus on developments on the Ukrainian front lines, international support, and economic cooperation.

Apart from meetings with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the Ukrainian President will also deliver an address to Poles and Ukrainians living in Poland at the Royal Castle in Warsaw.