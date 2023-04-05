Finland: Sanna Marin steps down as Social Democratic party leader

Finland’s outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin will step down as the leader of the Social Democratic party, she announced during a press conference on Wednesday, adding that she will continue on as a regular member in the newly elected parliament starting next week.

Marin did not have much to offer: expert on Finnish elections

see more

Marin sought another term as Finland’s leader in last Sunday’s election but her party came third behind the right-wing National Coalition and the Finns parties. While personally popular especially with the younger voters, the outgoing PM’s government faced criticism over growing welfare spending.

She said she had not received any offers for international positions.

Despite the political scene being slightly reoriented, what remains indisputable, is that Finland will remain committed to its NATO course.

While historically most Finns favored neutrality, practically all parties have adjusted their stance regarding joining NATO following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.