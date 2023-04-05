US Army base expands in Poland

"I have the honour… of opening another investment related to strengthening Poland's security, but also to strengthening the security of the whole eastern flank of Nato," Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday at the opening of the facility.

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

A new military equipment maintenance and storage complex has been opened at the US Army Base in Powidz, west-central Poland.

The new complex will serve for storage and repair of US equipment and armament. It can accommodate several thousand pieces of equipment, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and artillery.

“I have the honour… of opening another investment related to strengthening Poland’s security, but also to strengthening the security of the whole eastern flank of Nato,” Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday at the opening of the facility.

“The security system we are building is based on… the principle of building a defence and deterrence system. In just a few days, US forces will be able to support Polish forces. But above all, the very fact of building and launching this base is a very important argument deterring an aggressor and showing solidarity within the North Atlantic Alliance,” Blaszczak added.

He also said that the new base is modeled on the US bases that operate in Western Europe. According to him, the possibility of storing military equipment in Powidz will significantly shorten the reaction time of US forces.

US Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski, present at the opening ceremony, said that the new facility is Nato’s largest infrastructure investment in the last 30 years.

“This is a real breakthrough, this is a historic moment. This is a signal that Poland is safe and secure,” he said.