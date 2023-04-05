Spanish Leopard tanks to be sent to Kyiv in mid-April: def min

The six Leopard 2A4 tanks Spain committed to send to Ukraine will leave the country in the second half of April, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Wednesday in an interview to 24H TV station.

Robles added the country’s army services are working on four additional tanks to make them ready for combat and possibly send them to Ukraine too.

Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers recently wrapped up a four-week training in Spain on how to operate the Leopard 2A4 battle tank, of which Madrid is set to deliver six mothballed units to Kyiv this spring.

A total of 40 tank crew members and 15 mechanical specialists underwent training on their use at a military base in the northeastern city of Zaragoza.

Kyiv has secured from several of its Western allies pledges to send modern battlefield tanks to help fend off Russia’s invasion as Moscow steps up its efforts to make advances in eastern Ukraine.

Last month, Spain said it plans to send six German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine after they undergo repairs, a number that could increase to 10.

Other NATO countries, including Germany, Poland and Portugal, have said they would deliver a total of 48 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.