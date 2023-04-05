Poland for Ukraine in Nato, official says

Vladyslav Karpovych/PAP

Poland decidedly supports Ukraine’s Nato accession, a Polish government official said on Wednesday.

“Poland’s position is very clear – we support Ukraine’s accession to Nato,” said Lukasz Jasina, the spokesperson for the Polish foreign ministry.

Jasina added that the accession process “will not be easy and could take a long, long time,” but gave his assurance that “we will do our best.”

Asked about expectations regarding the July Nato summit in Vilnius, Jasina said he hoped for decisions to station more US forces in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia as a further reinforcement of the eastern Nato flank.

On Tuesday, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had been invited to the Nato summit in Vilnius.