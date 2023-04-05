Ukraine’s Zelenskyy ‘already in Poland’, official says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is already in Poland, a Polish presidential aide Marcin Przydacz said. The visit comes as Ukraine plans to conduct a counter-offensive in the coming weeks or months to recapture occupied land in its east and south.

The visit of the Ukrainian leader – together with his wife – is the first official visit of the Ukrainian president to Poland since the war broke out.



On Tuesday, the head of the Presidential International Policy Office, Marcin Przydacz announced that after the official welcoming of the presidential couple, political talks in the Presidential Palace are planned, followed by talks of the delegations.



According to Przydacz, they will focus on developments on the Ukrainian front lines, international support, and economic cooperation.

🔴 [𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦] Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Poland. pic.twitter.com/Puyf9AZdhQ

— TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) April 5, 2023

Ukraine’s presidential office has not said anything in advance about the trip or what it will focus on.



Apart from meetings with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Zelenskyy will also deliver an address to Poles and Ukrainians living in Poland at the Royal Castle in Warsaw.