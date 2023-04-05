China’s Xi welcomed proposed ‘Asian Monetary Fund,’ says Malaysian PM

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he proposed setting up an ‘Asian Monetary Fund’ at the Boao Forum in China last week, and in a bilateral meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed the idea to be discussed further.

Malaysia’s central bank is working on an initiative to allow Kuala Lumpur and China to conduct trade using the ringgit and renminbi, he said.

“There is no reason for a country like Malaysia to continue to depend on the U.S. dollar,” Anwar added.

China will invest an estimated 170.07 billion ringgit (USD 38.64 billion) in Malaysia, including in the petrochemical and automotive industries, Anwar said on Tuesday.

Rongsheng Petrochemical will invest an estimated 80 billion ringgit (USD 18.20 billion) in a petrochemical refinery in southern Malaysia, the PM said in parliament.

Automaker Geely will invest 2 billion ringgit (USD 454 million) initially and later ramp that up to 32 billion ringgit (USD 7.28 billion), he said.

Anwar, who was on an official visit to China last week, did not give a time frame for the total investment commitments.