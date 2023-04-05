Finland is very clear that it supports Ukraine: Expert

Finland formally joined the NATO military alliance on Tuesday in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To talk about the country’s accession and other topics, TVP World invited political analyst Jason Jay Smart.

According to our guest, Finnish people are clear in their support for Ukraine, so the change in government, that occurred after the most recent elections, will not make a difference in their policy toward the war-torn country.

Jason Smart stressed that the war in Ukraine was “never about NATO, it was never about anything other than the fact that he wished to crush the Ukrainian state, and he doesn’t believe that the Ukrainian nations should exist.”

He also pointed out that Poland has been a world leader in supporting Ukraine. “Polish people understand the threat that Russia poses. It’s not an artificial threat, it’s not a hypothetical threat, this is a real threat.”