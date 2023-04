In this episode, Steven Moore joined “Rock Rachon” from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, to show the tanks destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, displayed in Saint Michael’s Square in Kyiv. We also discussed the violent death of a Russian blogger and the situation on the frontline in Bakhmut. Our second guest, Matthew Tyrmand, told us about the ongoing Donald Trump indictment and how it will actually help the 45th President of the U.S. in running for president again in 2024.