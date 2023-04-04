Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges

Donald Trump, the former president and front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records after an investigation into hush money paid to a porn star.



Wearing a dark blue suit and red tie, Trump exhibited little emotion on his face when he waved to a crowd assembled outside the courthouse after he was driven in a motorcade from his New York residence at Trump Tower.

Trump, who has called the charges politically motivated, held his fist in the air in a gesture to reporters as he departed Trump Tower.

Looking somber, Trump said nothing as he walked past police and through a hallway in the courthouse before entering the courtroom for the arraignment proceeding.

From his motorcade, Trump posted on social media: “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL – WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America.”

Trump was due to surrender to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg before an arraignment proceeding before Justice Juan Merchan. At an arraignment, a defendant hears charges and can enter a plea. Trump was fingerprinted but no mugshot photo was taken, according to a Twitter post by a New York Times reporter.

The charges

In other social media posts ahead of the arraignment, Trump renewed his attacks on Merchan, who last year presided over a trial in which Trump’s real estate company was convicted of tax fraud.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, in November announced a bid to regain the presidency in 2024 in a bid to deny Democratic President Joe Biden, who beat him in 2020, a second term in the White House.

The first sitting or former U.S. president to face criminal charges, Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week in a case stemming from a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Taken together, the charges carry a maximum sentence of more than 100 years in prison under New York law but an actual prison sentence if he is convicted at a trial would almost certainly be far less than that.

While falsifying business records in New York on its own is a misdemeanor punishable by no more than one year in prison, it is elevated to a felony punishable by up to four years in prison when done to advance or conceal another crime.

The Manhattan grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that indicted Trump heard evidence about a USD 130,000 payment made to Daniels in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels has said she was paid to keep silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006.

Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has said he coordinated with Trump on payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and to a second woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Trump has denied having had sexual relationships with either woman, but has acknowledged reimbursing Cohen.

The businessman-turned-politician has been a familiar figure for decades in New York, the city where he was raised, built his real estate business and became a celebrity.

Prosecutors said they intend to request a trial date of January 2024; Trump lawyer called that timeline “a little aggressive”, suggesting spring 2024 but judge Juan Merchan set the next court hearing for December 4, 2023

Legitimate investigation or character assasination?



“The prosecutor will have a very difficult task proving anything against former President Donald Trump. However, such processes often do not aim to convict for a crime, but to hinder the ongoing election campaign,” said lawyer Sławomir Platta, who worked with Trump’s lawyer for many years, in an interview given to the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

The Polish lawyer practicing in New York emphasized that Joseph Tacopina, who is defending the former president, is one of the best criminal lawyers in New York City.

“I know him personally, as we worked in the same law firm in Manhattan for many years,” he explained.

In his opinion, the charges are related to Trump’s candidacy for President of the United States.

“Donald Trump, as the first Republican Party President in history, has become a hostage of the New York prosecutor’s office, which is controlled by the Democratic Party. Unfortunately, the realities of the upcoming presidential elections are certainly influencing the prosecutor’s decisions,” argued Platta.