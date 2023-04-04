U.S. journalist jailed by Russia allowed to meet with lawyers for first time

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested and charged with espionage in Russia last week, met with his lawyers for the first time on Tuesday.

White House condemns arrest of U.S. journalist over spying allegations in Russia

Editor-in-chief Emma Tucker said in a message to staff that their colleague’s “health is good, and he is grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world”.

“Evan’s family are relieved to know we finally have contact with Evan,” added Tucker.

“We continue to call for his immediate release. The legal avenue is one of several avenues we are working to advocate for Evan’s release,” she said.

Last Thursday a Moscow court remanded Gershkovich in pre-trial detention until May 29 on charges that carry a prison term of up to 20 years.

He has appealed the detention through his lawyers, as Washington said it was pushing hard to secure his release.

A state-appointed official said on Monday he had visited Gershkovich at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, the main pre-trial jail for high-profile suspects and those charged with espionage or treason.

The Wall Street Journal denies the charges. The Kremlin said last week, without providing evidence, that Gershkovich had been “caught red-handed”.