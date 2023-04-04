Police raid Brussels office of EPP party

Belgian police and German investigators carried out a raid on Tuesday at the headquarters of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) as part of an investigation, in Germany.

The party, which has the most members in the European Parliament, said in a statement that representatives of authorities from Belgium and Germany had visited its Brussels headquarters. This visit was related to an investigation in the German state of Thuringia, the statement said.

“The party is cooperating in full transparency with the authorities involved, providing all relevant information and documentation,” the EPP said in a statement, adding that no further information could be revealed since the investigation was ongoing.

According to the Thueringer Allgemeine newspaper, the raid was related to an ongoing corruption investigation into Mario Voigt, the leader of the central state of Thuringia’s Christian Democrats, over his role in the EPP’s digital election campaign in the 2019 European elections.

The investigation focuses on allegations that Voigt had received kickbacks from an internet company that was awarded a contract during the campaign, the paper said.

The EPP has parties across the 27 EU members and others outside the bloc, such as in the western Balkans, Norway, Switzerland, and Ukraine.