You are here
Home > News > Break the Fake 04.04

Break the Fake 04.04

Tuesday’s episode of the program covered methods the Kremlin’s propaganda machine uses for instilling fear into Russian citizens. Ridiculous ads suggesting playgrounds taken over by NATO aim to convince Russian citizens they are living under a constant threat from the West. The program also looks at the unity between Russia and Belarus as the states celebrate their Day of Unity. Meanwhile, the propaganda is claiming no unity between the two would amount to full-scale war fuelled by Poland and other Western allies.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top