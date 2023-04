In this edition of World News, the focus is on Finland’s joining NATO – a historic moment for Europe, as the continent finds itself more united than ever in face of Russia’s imperialist ambitions. President Zelenskyy’s arrival in Poland is also in the spotlight here, among other topics.



This edition of World News also features an exclusive interview by TVP’s Dominika Ćosić with NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenburg.