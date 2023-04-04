Bulgarian election runner-up rules out coalition, political deadlock to continue

Bulgaria’s perennial political deadlock looks likely to continue as the leader of We Continue the Change (PP), the runner-up in the country’s parliamentary elections, said on Tuesday it wouldn’t form a coalition with the winning GERB party.



The European Union member held its fifth parliamentary election in two years on Sunday, but distrust between the pro-Western reformist party PP and center-right GERB means another temporary cabinet or another vote is the most likely outcome due to the difficulties of forming a coalition with a majority, according to analysts.

“The National Council of the party has decided that We Continue the Change will not support a Cabinet with… the participation of the political party GERB,” Assen Vassilev, co-leader of PP told reporters. “The National Council mandates the Executive Council to send representatives to hold policy talks with all parliamentary parties.”

Bulgaria’s prolonged political deadlock, caused mainly by personal animosity among leaders of the two main blocs, has already forced the country to delay its target date for adopting the euro, and it has yet to approve a budget bill for 2023.

A win for a part, still no win for the country

Preliminary results show GERB won 26.5 percent of the vote, while PP attained 24.6 percent.

The nationalist Revival party, which is sympathetic to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as to the Ukraine war and opposes Bulgaria joining the euro, came third in Sunday’s election at 14.2 percent, up several percentage points from their previous vote last October.

The ethnic Turkish MRF was in fourth place with 13 percent and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), the heir to the once powerful Communist Party, had 9 percent.

Bulgaria looked set on Monday for lengthy and difficult coalition talks after a parliamentary election, the fifth in two years, again failing to produce a clear winner.

“A temporary technocratic cabinet or another [sixth] snap vote remain the most likely outcomes of the election,” said Andrius Tursa of the Teneo political risk consultancy.

The uncertainty has also hampered Bulgaria’s ability to harness EU post-pandemic recovery funds, and analysts and voters fear the messy outcome of Sunday’s contest could eventually lead to yet another election being held later this year.

Disillusioned, weary, fed up

Bulgarian voters have grown weary of their politicians’ failure to set aside their differences and cooperate on putting together a government able to tackle a cost of living crisis and root out rampant corruption.

“A government has to be formed in the end because we have been going to elections now for two years. State funds are being drained to finance these elections, yet they could have been used for entirely different purposes,” Shishman Shishmanov, 30, a financial broker, said on Monday.

The PP and its ally Democratic Bulgaria (DB) accuse GERB of presiding over rampant corruption in the EU’s poorest member state during their decade-long rule that ended in April 2021, something that Borissov denies.

For some voters, Borissov, a political veteran, could help restore a measure of stability in Bulgaria amid soaring inflation and geopolitical concerns spurred by the Ukraine war. But PP/DB have so far ruled out a coalition with GERB.

Both Borissov and Kiril Petkov, the 42-year-old, Harvard-educated leader of PP, want Bulgaria, a NATO member albeit with close historic and cultural ties to Russia, to maintain its pro-Ukraine stance in the war.

For most of the past two years, Bulgaria has been ruled by technocratic caretaker governments appointed by President Rumen Radev, an independent who is seen as relatively friendly towards Russia.

Teneo’s Tursa said Borissov’s GERB and PP/DB might back a technocratic cabinet because they accept the need for the adoption of a 2023 budget, reforms required to access the post-COVID EU funds, and steps to prepare Bulgaria to join the euro.

The official final results of Sunday’s election are expected by April 6 at the latest. Radev has promised to move quickly to invite the leader of whichever party has won the most votes to launch coalition talks.