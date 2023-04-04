Agenda for talks between Ukraine’s Zelenskyy and Poland’s leaders

Polish-Ukrainian relations, security, economic cooperation, and historical issues which have been tense for many years, will make for the topics of Wednesday’s talks between the presidents of Poland and Ukraine: Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to Poland on Wednesday. Apart from meetings with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, he will also deliver an address to Poles and Ukrainians living in Poland at the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

On Tuesday the head of the Presidential International Policy Office, Marcin Przydacz. emphasized at a press conference how Wednesday’s visit of the Ukrainian leader – together with his spouse – will be the first official visit of the Ukrainian President to Poland since the Russian aggression against Ukraine. Przydacz informed that after the official welcoming of the presidential couple, political talks in the Presidential Palace are planned, followed by talks of the delegations.

“The talks will cover the entire spectrum of Polish-Ukrainian relations, starting of course from security policy,” emphasized the head of the Presidential International Policy Office. “But we want these talks to also focus on other important topics from the perspective of Polish state interests, Polish security, as well as economic cooperation.”

He also stated that a joint press conference by the two presidents will take place, where they will inform as to the results of the talks. The Presidential Minister also informed that, at the request of the Ukrainian side but with the consent of President Duda, there will be a joint public address by the Presidents of Poland and Ukraine. It is to take place on Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

Przydacz also highlighted how Zelenskyy’s visit should be seen as a signal of trust and gratitude.

“Certainly, tomorrow we will also hear words of gratitude not only to the Polish government, not only to the Polish authorities for the decisions of recent months, but also to the Poles,” he pointed out.

“We are reliable partners of Ukraine, in the most threatening situation for the existence of the Ukrainian state, Poland behaved in an exemplary manner, but there are certain challenges that exist between us, including, for example, the issue of grain transit, which we will discuss, but there are also things that we welcome, such as Ukraine ordering and purchasing Polish military equipment from us.” he said.

“It is good that this official level of the visit takes place in Warsaw, it is also a signal for other EU countries regarding Poland’s role in helping Ukraine in the past year, it is also an important element of our cooperation in the field of purchasing weapons and economic cooperation, because these are important elements that we will have to implement day by day, for years,” said the government spokesman.