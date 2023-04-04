UAE and Israel discuss strengthening ties

United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed the Gulf state’s commitment to relations with Israel in a phone call with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders discussed strengthening ties between their states, UAE state media announced.

A separate statement from Netanyahu’s office said the politicians agreed to “continue the dialogue between them in a personal meeting in the near future.”

The phone call follows a series of moves and comments by Netanyahu’s right-wing governing coalition that have raised Arab ire and drawn condemnation from the UAE, including over Israeli settlement policy in the occupied West Bank.

There has been a surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence in recent months and concern that tensions could increase during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which this year coincides with Judaism’s Passover and Christian Easter.

Israel has also conducted several air strikes in Syria.

The UAE president said his country would work with Israel, Arab nations, and international partners “to avoid regional escalation”. He described the UAE’s ties with Israel as a strategic choice for peace and development, adding that the UAE seeks increased collaboration across multiple sectors.