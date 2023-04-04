Biden Administration announces USD 2.6bn for Ukraine

The Joe Biden administration announced on Tuesday another arms package for Ukraine, worth USD 2.6 billion. This 35th installment of military aid includes additional ammunition sets for systems such as Patriot, HIMARS, and tanks, anti-tank TOW missiles, and mobile anti-drone systems.



As stated in a Pentagon press release, the new package consists of ammunition of various types worth USD 500 million, which will be transferred from US stocks, as well as weapons and ammunition worth USD 2.1 billion, which the USA will purchase for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) program.

The list of weapons includes Patriot and NASAMS air defense system missiles, additional rockets for HIMARS systems, artillery, mortar and tank ammunition of various calibers, TOW and Javelin guided anti-tank missiles, 400 grenade launchers, 11 technical security vehicles, 61 military tankers, 11 trucks, 19 mobile anti-drone systems including 10 laser-guided missile launchers, three radars, Grad rocket artillery system missiles, as well as equipment for river crossings and communication.

The arms package announced on Tuesday is the 35th installment of weapons for Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion began. The total value of declared equipment thus far is over USD 35 billion.