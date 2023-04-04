Italian-led consortium to build Sicily bridge

An Italian-led consortium is likely to be given the contract for building the EUR 10 billion Messina bridge connecting Sicily to the mainland, Italy’s Infrastructure Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini announced.

A consortium led by Italian group Salini Impregilo, now called Webuild, won the original 2006 European tender for the bridge, but the plan was subsequently withdrawn over cost concerns.

Rome’s new right-wing government has revived the project and the original Italian group is likely to keep the contract despite much interest from foreign companies.

The government “has received expressions of interest from all over the world, including China”, but the aim is to have the bridge built by Italian firms, Salvini said.

“I’m happy that there is an interest from many subjects from all over the world, but the ones who won the 2006 tender are the ones who will most likely continue with the final version of the project,” Deputy PM added.

Last month, as Webuild unveiled its 2023-2025 industrial plan, General Manager Massimo Ferrari said that the consortium believed the Messina bridge project was doable and that “it would bring tremendous added value”.

Salvini claims that the works on the bridge could start in the summer of 2024 and that the proposed suspension bridge with a record-length central span of over 3 kilometers, would be earthquake- and wind-proof.

He added the bridge was not eligible for funding from the European Union-backed post-COVID recovery plan, but announced that the government was in talks with the EU Commission and the European Investment Bank over other financing options.