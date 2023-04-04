Polish, Ukrainian presidents to meet in Warsaw

"The talks will be focused on the entire spectrum of Polish-Ukrainian relations," Przydacz said, adding that much emphasis would be put on security policy.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Polish-Ukrainian relations, security, economic cooperation and historical issues will be in the focus of Wednesday talks of the Polish and Ukrainian presidents in Warsaw, a Polish president’s aide has said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a visit to Poland on Wednesday. Apart from meetings with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, he will also deliver an address to Poles and Ukrainians living in Poland.

“The Wednesday visit of the Ukrainian president, accompanied by his wife, will be the first official visit by the Ukrainian head of state to Poland since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Marcin Przydacz, the head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau, said on Tuesday.

The two presidents will hold a face-to-face meeting, which will be followed by talks of the Polish and Ukrainian delegations, according to Przydacz.

“The talks will be focused on the entire spectrum of Polish-Ukrainian relations,” Przydacz said, adding that much emphasis would be put on security policy.

“Today, Ukraine is a state which has been invaded by the Russian Federation. Today, Ukraine is fighting for its independence as well as for the stability of the system, or the security architecture based on international laws,” he stated.

Przydacz also said that Poland wanted the talks to concern other topics which were important from the point of view of the interests of the Polish state, including economic cooperation.

“We want to conduct these talks with a view to the future,” he stated, adding that it was necessary to think about what could happen today and tomorrow, and how Ukraine would look after the war, “hopefully, during an integration process with the EU.”

Przydacz said that the talks would also concern further political dialogue as well as “questions which have for years been sensitive in bilateral relations.”

“Of course, I am speaking about historical issues. This is of great significance to Poland and the Polish people in the context of historical memory and respect of history,” Przydacz continued.