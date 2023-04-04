Sweden cannot remain outside NATO: Swedish PM

Sweden is safer after Finland’s accession to NATO, but does not want to remain outside the military Alliance for long, appeals Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

“In the long term, we cannot remain outside the North Atlantic Alliance. Swedish defense planning is linked to Finland. It will be better for us, for the region, if both countries are members of NATO,” believes Kristersson.

He claims that “it is not a question of whether Sweden will be in NATO, but when.”

The chief of staff of the Swedish military, Micael Bydén, said that leaving Sweden outside of NATO for several years would be a problem. He believes that Finland’s joining the Alliance brings the second Nordic nation closer to NATO.

According to Vice Admiral Jonas Haggren, newly nominated Sweden’s military delegate to NATO from July 1, the country is ready to join the Alliance.

“Our integration has been going on since last year and the lack of a final decision on accession has no impact on this process,” assures Haggren.

In May 2022 Sweden and Finland jointly submitted their applications to NATO and are coordinating all stages of the accession process. At the end of June last year, during the NATO summit in Madrid, both Nordic countries signed an agreement with Turkey, committing, among other things, to fight terrorism. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wanted Sweden and Finland to expel Kurdish activists who had found political asylum in Scandinavia.

In January however, after the act of burning a Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm and hanging an effigy of Erdogan in front of Stockholm City Hall, it became clear that Ankara would not be willing to accept Sweden’s application to NATO. The governments of Finland and Sweden decided that there was no reason why Turkish objections to Stockholm should block Helsinki’s accession.

Sweden also has to convince Hungary to approve the NATO application. Budapest demands “no political debates” on the Hungarian rule of law to be held in Sweden. The issue is especially pressing as Sweden is presiding over the work of the European Council, and one of the priorities of the Swedish Presidency remains the defense of democracy.

During the ceremony of Finland’s admission to NATO, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström assured that his country “will continue its efforts to convince partners (Turkey and Hungary) to accept Sweden.” He also expressed his hopes that Sweden joins NATO before the organization’s summit in Vilnius in July.

Sweden, although it decided to apply for NATO’s membership only in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine, has been cooperating with NATO for years, holding joint exercises. Swedish soldiers furthermore take part in several NATO military operations.