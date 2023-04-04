UN for holding human rights violator in Belarus accountable

The U.N. Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution extending the applicability of a mechanism designed to seek accountability for human rights violations in Belarus, the Polish Press Agency reported citing Poland’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.



Nobel Committee condemns sentence of Belarusian oppositionist

The sentence of 10 years in a penal colony for Ales Bialiatski, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is his personal tragedy, Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of…

see more

The U.N. Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution extending the applicability of an international mechanism to pursue accountability for human rights violations in Belarus that occurred in the country in connection with the rigged 2020 presidential election, the MFA said in a Tuesday statement.

“The functioning of the U.N. mechanism is crucial given the unprecedented scale of human rights violations in Belarus. The Belarusian authorities are unrelenting in their persecution of civil society, including human rights defenders, journalists, lawyers, and Poles in Belarus,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

It stressed how the significance of the mechanism grew all the more since the beginning of this year when the Belarusian authorities stepped up repression against their own society.

“Kangaroo political trials began aiming at intimidating and breaking all those who have been critical of the Minks authorities’ policies. Those sentenced to long prison terms include Andrzej Poczobut, a journalist and one of the leaders of the Union of Poles in Belarus, Ales Bialiatski, winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize and leader of the Viasna organization, Maryna Zolotava and Liudmila Chekina, journalists of the independent portal Tut.by, and in a trial conducted in absentia, leaders of the democratic Belarus Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Pavel Latushka,” the MFA statement read.

It shows how the number of political prisoners in Belarus is steadily growing and has already exceeded 1,450, and the amnesty now announced for many months has not led to the release of a single one of them.

To make matters worse, the MFA noted, the Belarusian authorities have begun persecuting lawyers who have chosen to defend political prisoners. The goal of the move is to further intimidate those unlawfully detained and deprive them of the possibility to communicate with the outside world.

“The recent suicide attempt by opposition blogger Ihar Losik illustrates how dire the conditions are in Belarusian prisons and detention centers,” the ministry stresses, recalling that following the launch of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, supported politically, militarily and logistically by the authorities in Minsk, the death penalty in Belarus has been extended several times for, among other things, treason committed by an officer in a responsible position, a public official or a person with military status.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry pointed out that citizens expressing opposition to the war and Belarus’ involvement therein are severely punished, and pointed to the persecution of Poles in Belarus, who are treated as political hostages by the authorities in Minsk, continuing unabated.