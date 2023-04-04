Senegalese President says he is ready to dialogue to save country’s cohesion

Sall was addressing the nation on the eve of the country’s 63rd independence anniversary on Tuesday.



“In this spirit, I remain open to dialogue and consultation with all the living forces of the nation, in respect of the rule of law and the institutions of the Republic, for a united Senegal, a Senegal of peace, stability and national cohesion,” Sall said.

However, during his address, he did not make any statement pertaining to the 2024 presidential elections or if he would contest them.

There is a widespread speculation that Sall would attempt to seek a third term, which has made his political opponents caution him that such a move would prove detrimental to the political climate of the country.

In the recent weeks and months, tensions have escalated in the country with the opposition organizing rallies denouncing corruption and the high cost of living. These tensions have aggravated due to legal proceedings against the opposition figure Ousmane Sonko.

Sonko has already announced that he will be running for the presidency in 2024. However, he is currently battling legal issues, including sexual assault charges and defaming a government minister.

Sonko’s supporters however view the charges as politically motivated, conjured up to curb his presidency run.