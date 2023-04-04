Iraq signs deal with Kurds to restart northern oil exports

Iraq’s federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) signed a deal to restart northern oil exports through Turkey, official sources said. A formal request has been sent to Ankara to restart oil exports through an Iraq-Turkey pipeline and “in the next few hours pumping will resume,” an Iraqi government official claims.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani traveled to Baghdad earlier on Tuesday to finalize the agreement with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani.

Turkey stopped pumping about 450,000 barrels per day of Iraqi crude through a pipeline from the Fish-Khabur border area to its Ceyhan port on March 25 after Iraq won an arbitration case.

Although the flows account for about half percent of the global oil supply, the stoppage forced oil firms in the region to halt output or move production into rapidly filling storage tanks and caused a boost in oil prices last week.

Baghdad had said Turkey violated a joint agreement by allowing the KRG to export oil to Ceyhan without its consent.

Under the deal, Iraq’s state-owned marketing company SOMO will have the authority to market and export KRG oil and the revenues will be deposited in an account at the Iraqi Central Bank under the control of the KRG, anonymous sources in the Iraqi government said.

It is believed that Baghdad will be granted access to audit the account.

Al-Sudani said in a joint news briefing with Barzani that the deal was temporary until the budget law passes in parliament, which he said “will cover all obligations and solve all problems.”