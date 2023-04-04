Survey reveals German police prejudice against Muslims and homeless

A survey carried out in Germany shows anti-Muslim and anti-homeless prejudices to be present among law enforcement officers. 15 percent of those surveyed fully or seem to agree with the opinion that “there are too many foreigners living in Germany”.

The survey has been conducted by the police academy in Münster amongst some 50,000 law enforcement officers and was also designed to inquire into daily problems faced by German policemen.

The vast majority of police officers positively assessed parliamentary democracy and its institutions. However, the survey detected existence of “more than isolated cases” which expressed opinions “not in line with police principles”.

21 percent of law enforcement officers agreed fully or partially with the statement: “Most asylum seekers only come here to take advantage of the welfare system” while 17 percent agree or rather agree with the statement: “Many Muslims sometimes make me feel like a stranger in my own country.”

17 percent of policemen admitted that they would have problems with Sinti and Roma present in their neighborhoods and 15 percent fully agree or seem to agree with the statement: “There are too many foreigners living in Germany.”

Also, attitude towards homelessness was detected to be not in line with police standards, as 14 percent agreed or seemed to agree that “homeless beggars should be removed from pedestrian zones.”

Researchers also compared the police survey’s responses with the results of a nationwide study. It turned out that xenophobic and anti-Sinti and Roma attitudes are more or less as widespread as they are in the general population. However, anti-Muslim sentiments were more common among police officers than average, as well as prejudice against the homeless.