Hollywood giant Warner Bros turns 100 today – as does the legacy of the Poles who created it

The brilliant minds behind timeless classics like Casablanca came from a small village near Pułtusk in northern Mazowsze.

As legendary film studio Warner Bros reaches its monumental centennial anniversary today, a little-known fact about its founders is that the brilliant minds behind timeless classics like Casablanca came from a small village near Pułtusk in northern Mazowsze.

The first Warner to step foot in America was the father of the brothers, cobbler Benjamin Warner, who arrived in America with just a gold watch in his pocket and stories in his head of golden opportunities and untold riches.

Upon arrival the family’s original name was changed by a confused clerk who either misspelled the foreign-sounding name or gave them on purpose the more American-sounding surname of Warner.

Benjamin hailed from Krasnosielc, a village in northern Mazowsze near Pułtusk, with a population of about 1,300.

It a church from the 18th century, a roadside chapel, and one of the few preserved synagogues in the area.

In September 1939, the Germans took several dozen local Jews to the synagogue and murdered them by firing at them with a machine gun.

Life in Krasnosielc in Benjamin’s time was difficult. The land was under Russian control, and Jews were frequent victims of repression.

In Andrzej Wróblewski’s book Pollywood, Jack Warner described how his father decided finally to leave the village behind and move to America.

He said: “In a nearby pub in Krasnosielc, my father bumped into a buddy, also a cobbler. His name was Waleski. Everyone thought he was the local idiot. Waleski confided in him that he had had enough of Cossacks, hunger and empty pockets and wanted to get a job on a freighter bound for America. My father thought that maybe this Waleski was not so stupid after all.”

One day Benjamin received a letter from Waleski from across the Ocean: “The letter ended with the sentence: You must come to Baltimore, here everyone wears shoes. America is a rich country, with streets flowing with gold.”

When Benjamin arrived in the United States, he didn’t find streets paved with gold, so he knuckled down and did what he best, mending shoes in Baltimore.

He was soon able to send back money to Krasnosielc and a few months later his wife Pnina and children Anna and Hirsch joined him.

Cass Warner, the granddaughter of the eldest brother Harry, wrote that only he was born in Krasnosielc, while other sources say that Aaron and Szmul were also born there and that Itzak was born either in London or America.

Cass Warner, the granddaughter of Harry said: "They were pioneers. They were big risk takers and innovators and many times gambled everything on their goals and dreams."

Hirsch, Aaron, Szmul and Itzak would become Harry, Albert, Samuel and Jack. In their early years in the US, the family moved around a lot. After Baltimore, they lived for a while in Canada, then Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The brothers were desperate to make their mark and earn good money but they had no capital. The only objects of value in the family were Banjamin’s gold watch that he brought with him from Krasnosielc as well as a horse named Bob.

In 1903, the brothers pawned the watch and the horse and bought a kinetoscope, a projector patented by Thomas Edison, for USD $1,000.

Touring small towns in Ohio and Pennsylvania, they screened a heavily tattered copy of Edwin S. Porter’s famous The Great Train Robbery to enchanted audiences and soon made back their investment.

With the money they saved, the Warners rented a room where, borrowing chairs from the owner of a local funeral parlour, they set up a cinema theatre.

Business soon proved unprofitable, however, as Edison began demanding licensing fees for using the camera and displaying movies on the devices he designed.

To avoid these fees, the brothers, like many of Hollywood’s pioneers, moved west to California, where the brothers had the idea not only to show films but to produce them themselves.

In 1918, they made their first major film, “My Four Years in Germany,” which was a huge success.

The brothers decided to use the distribution profits to buy their first studio in Hollywood, and on April 4, 1923, they founded the film studio Warner Brothers Pictures, Incorporated.

Each brother was assigned a position in the organisation that matched his skills.

The corporation was led by Harry, a brilliant strategist, while Albert was in charge of distribution, Sam was in charge of production and technology, and Jack was in charge of day-to-day operations.

The new company found immediate success with a hugely well-liked series of films centred on Rin Tin Tin the dog, who is frequently referred to as “the first four-legged superstar.”

Their major breakthrough came, though, with sound. Other filmmakers had experimented with the idea. Harry had even commented, “Who the hell wants to hear actors talk?”

The brothers eventually spent USD 7 million, to adapt the Vitaphone, which it was possible to record and then broadcast sound films.

And so in 1927, the brothers released The Jazz Singer, the first fully soundtracked full-length film, with songs and music.

Audiences went crazy for sound in cinema, the film earned more than $3 million, and the company won an Oscar for revolutionizing the film industry. Unfortunately, Sam died the day before the film’s premiere.

In recognition of its Polish connection, to mark the 100th anniversary of the studios local dignitaries in Krasnosielc unveiled a new sign.Gmina Krasnosielc/Facebook

The study would have its salad days in the 1930s and 1940s, peaking with Casablanca featuring Humphrey Bogart.

Warner Bros. maintained its leading position in the Hollywood studio over the decades, producing the Harry Potter, Batman and Hobbit series, as well hits including The Matrix, Inception and The Hangover.

The film studio is now part of the media conglomerate WarnerMedia, the third-largest media company in the world.

Krasnosielc meanwhile remains in its slumbers. The synagogue where the massacre of its Jews took place in 1939 now has a plaque and adventurous cinema enthusiasts occasionally find their way there to see with their own eyes the humble origins of the Hollywood legend.